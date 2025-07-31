Choreo LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $940.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $105.65.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

