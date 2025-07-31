Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $171.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.26.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

