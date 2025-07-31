Choreo LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 367,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 652,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after purchasing an additional 179,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,475,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,905,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

