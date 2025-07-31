Choreo LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,981,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,777,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 461,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 414,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 48.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 131.43%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

