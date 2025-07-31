Choreo LLC Sells 5,478 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.