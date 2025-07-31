Choreo LLC Sells 5,478 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
