Choreo LLC Sells 7,080 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.
Kontoor Brands Stock Down 5.5%
Kontoor Brands stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.78. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $622.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 71.33%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.
Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.98%.
Kontoor Brands Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
