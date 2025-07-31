Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $568.02 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $572.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $542.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.98.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

