Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Position Decreased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,745 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,334,000.

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

