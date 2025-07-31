Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 253,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 250,085 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,985,000 after acquiring an additional 208,283 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 205,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,239,000 after purchasing an additional 155,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $18,485,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $703.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $709.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

