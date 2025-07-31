Comparing Star (NASDAQ:STHO) & Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star and Deutsche Wohnen”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star $113.30 million N/A -$86.75 million ($3.41) -2.13 Deutsche Wohnen $1.49 billion N/A -$638.98 million N/A N/A

Star has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Wohnen.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Star has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Star and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star -44.28% -34.56% -20.35% Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Star shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Star shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting. This segment also includes multimedia services and the supply of energy. The Recurring Sales segment includes sales of individual condominiums and single-family homes. The Development segment includes project development to create new living space. The care segment includes all activities related to the management of care facilities and the leasing of care properties. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Deutsche Wohnen SE operates as a subsidiary of Vonovia SE.

