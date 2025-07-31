ConocoPhillips (COP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COP opened at $96.72 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

