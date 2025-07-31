Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

