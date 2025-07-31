Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

