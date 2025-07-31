Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

QGRO stock opened at $110.26 on Thursday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

