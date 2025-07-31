Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 131,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

