Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 809 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,093,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,550,000 after buying an additional 3,621,383 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,097.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after buying an additional 2,098,695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,303,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,362,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,701 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,183,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.