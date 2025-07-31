Credit Agricole (CRARY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Credit Agricole to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.
Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Credit Agricole had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion.
Credit Agricole Stock Up 0.1%
Credit Agricole stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Credit Agricole has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.
Credit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
