Credit Agricole (CRARY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Credit Agricole to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Credit Agricole had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.18 billion.

Credit Agricole Stock Up 0.1%

Credit Agricole stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Credit Agricole has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Credit Agricole Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.4286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. Credit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Credit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

Earnings History for Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

