Cwm LLC Acquires 3,671 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 994.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,823,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 626,579 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 727,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 296,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $50,875.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 772,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,783,684.35. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 7,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $204,426.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,002.89. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,733. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

