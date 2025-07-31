Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 508.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.61. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.34 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.