Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 77,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWX stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

