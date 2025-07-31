Cwm LLC Buys 5,712 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 326.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bandwidth by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 16,036.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $28,585.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 122,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,592.08. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 16,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $256,395.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,285 shares in the company, valued at $655,334.90. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $658,682. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Stock Up 5.0%

Bandwidth stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a market cap of $412.47 million, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.84. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.87 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

