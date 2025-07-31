Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 75,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $1,977,000. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4,727.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

