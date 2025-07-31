Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 40,721 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

