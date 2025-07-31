DA Davidson Has Strong Forecast for FIX FY2026 Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report released on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $26.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $810.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS.

FIX has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.60.

FIX stock opened at $703.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $709.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $18,485,795 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

