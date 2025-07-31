Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 4,066 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after buying an additional 1,490,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,854,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,826,000 after buying an additional 1,448,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.