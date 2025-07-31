Dearborn Partners LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 142.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $197.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.98. FirstService Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $201.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

