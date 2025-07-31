Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $329,727,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,295,000 after buying an additional 979,313 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,734,000 after buying an additional 779,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,505,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 476,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $284.19 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $119.69 and a 52-week high of $290.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

