Dearborn Partners LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,147,000 after acquiring an additional 384,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,074,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

