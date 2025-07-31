Dearborn Partners LLC Takes $252,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 245,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

