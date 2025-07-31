Dearborn Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

IDV stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

