DHL Group (DHLGY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect DHL Group to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $21.16 billion for the quarter.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.74 billion. DHL Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. On average, analysts expect DHL Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHLGY stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DHL Group has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of DHL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DHL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

