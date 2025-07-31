Eastern Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $348.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $351.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

