Eastern Bank Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,154,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.