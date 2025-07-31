Eastern Bank Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,950 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $102.31 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

