Eastern Bank Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $583.21 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $587.08. The stock has a market cap of $708.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $561.45 and a 200-day moving average of $538.54.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

