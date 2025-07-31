Eastern Bank Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $138.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $139.47.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.