Eastern Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.4%

BATS IEFA opened at $82.62 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

