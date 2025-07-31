Eastern Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 245,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0%

DVY opened at $135.66 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

