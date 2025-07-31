Eastern Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

