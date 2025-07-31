Eastern Bank Sells 149,640 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,640 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.74. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.