Eastern Bank Sells 668 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

