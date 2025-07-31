Eastern Bank Trims Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,481 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 0.18% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 144,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $32.61 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.