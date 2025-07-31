Eastern Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eastern Bank cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,266 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.3% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 845,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 501,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,853,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 364,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSV opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

