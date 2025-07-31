EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 6,790 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,401,000 after acquiring an additional 908,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,723,000 after acquiring an additional 819,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

IJR stock opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

