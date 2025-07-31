Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,052 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $568.02 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $572.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $542.10 and its 200-day moving average is $509.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

