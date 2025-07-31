Endeavour Silver (EXK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 5.3%

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $100,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 162.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 527,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 326,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 133.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 747,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,455,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

