Federated Hermes Inc. Has $50.83 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $50,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Palomar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palomar by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR opened at $130.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $175.85.

Insider Activity at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 382,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,572,558.80. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $72,676.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467.65. The trade was a 56.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $3,061,089 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

Palomar Company Profile



Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

