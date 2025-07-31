Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.57% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $65,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $206.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a 200-day moving average of $179.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $208.87.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

