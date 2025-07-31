Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $206.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a 200-day moving average of $179.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $208.87.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

