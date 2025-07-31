Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.08% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FVAL opened at $64.93 on Thursday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $983.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.